Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" is making a roaring impact at the box office, raking in over ₹244cr by its 29th day.

The film's viewership spikes during evening and night shows, with regional occupancy highest in Pune, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

Despite a slight dip in the first week, the film, which features a cameo by Salman Khan, has been a steady performer since its release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' continues to roar; earns over ₹244cr by Day-29

By Isha Sharma 09:22 am Nov 30, 202409:22 am

What's the story The action-packed film Singham Again continues to hold steady at the box office, crossing the ₹244.10cr mark on its 29th day of release. The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, reportedly earned around ₹1.50cr on its 29th day (Friday), per Sacnilk.

Occupancy report

'Singham Again' witnessed a surge in occupancy on Friday

On Friday, Singham Again achieved an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.77%. The Hindi (2D) occupancy in theaters fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 10.48%, afternoon shows at 23.58%, evening shows at 37.54%, and night shows at 63.47%. This suggests a considerable spike in viewership during the evening and night shows as opposed to earlier in the day.

Regional data

'Singham Again's regional occupancy varied across India

The regional occupancy of Singham Again in Hindi (2D) was different across India. Pune had the highest occupancy at 61%, followed by Jaipur (57.5%) and Bengaluru (55%). Mumbai and the NCR saw occupancies of 40.5% and 36.5% respectively, while Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Lucknow had lower occupancies between 10.75% and 27.25%.

Box office journey

'Singham Again' has been a steady performer since release

Singham Again opened with a bang, collecting ₹43.5cr on day one (November 1). Although it saw a slight dip in collections over the first week, the film raked in an impressive ₹173cr in its first seven days. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo and will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.