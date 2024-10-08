Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn has brilliantly portrayed police officers in several films.

In 'Gangaajal', he's a superintendent tackling crime in Bihar, while in 'Insan', he's a determined inspector chasing a terrorist in Mumbai.

'Aakrosh' sees him as a CBI officer investigating a disappearance, and in the 'Singham' series, he's an honest cop fighting corruption in Goa and Mumbai.

These roles showcase Devgn's versatility and commitment to bringing complex characters to life. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Revisit Ajay Devgn's cop avatars in five films

Before 'Singham Again,' 5 times Ajay Devgn nailed cop roles

By Tanvi Gupta 05:56 pm Oct 08, 202405:56 pm

What's the story From playing a gangster in Company to essaying an enforcer for a gang in Omkara, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has played a variety of roles in his career. However, one character that has been etched into our memories is that of Bajirao Singham from Rohit Shetty's 2011 action film Singham. As we eagerly await the return of Singham on November 1 (in Singham Again), let's revisit five iconic times when Devgn stepped into the role of a cop.

#1

'Gangaajal' (2003)

Written, directed, co-produced, and edited by Prakash Jha, Gangaajal starred Devgn as IPS Amit Kumar, a superintendent of police who is posted to a small town in Bihar. The film delves into the problems he encounters in a place infamous for its high crime rate and corruption. The film featured an ensemble cast of 87 actors, including Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mohan Joshi, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Yashpal Sharma.

#2

'Insan' (2005)

In Insan, Devgn plays Inspector Ajit Rathod who is hell-bent on catching a notorious terrorist who is planning to destroy Mumbai. However, his motivation is not simply professional, he also has a personal score to settle with the terrorist. In his mission, he gets help from Amjad (Akshay Kumar), an auto-rickshaw driver, and Avinash (Tusshar Kapoor), a struggling actor. Directed by K. Subhash, the film is reportedly a remake of the Telugu film Khadgam.

#3

'Aakrosh' (2010)

In Aakrosh, Devgn plays Pratap Kumar, a CBI officer assigned to probe the disappearance of three medical students. When he and his colleague (Akshaye Khanna) go on the hunt for the culprits, they encounter several roadblocks, including a corrupt and no-nonsense police officer played by Paresh Rawal. Directed by Priyadarshan, this action thriller also stars Bipasha Basu and Reema Sen in pivotal roles.

#4

'Singham' (2011)

The 2011 film Singham, a remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam by Hari, is the first installment in Shetty's cop universe. Devgn plays Bajirao Singham, an honest police officer who gets transferred to Goa by a corrupt politician and don. When he learns about the don's power and his involvement in another cop's death, he decides to bring justice to the cop's family. The film starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj.

#5

'Singham Returns' (2014)

Singham Returns, the sequel to Singham, stars Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Bajirao Singham is now Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, where he comes face to face with a powerful religious leader well connected to high-profile politicians. Upon learning about his malpractices, Singham decides to take down the god-man and wipe out injustice and corruption from the city.