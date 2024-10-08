Summarize Simplifying... In short The 70th National Film Awards celebrated diverse talent, with 'Kantara' and 'Ponniyin Selvan I' bagging multiple awards.

Notable winners included Rishab Shetty, Anand Krishnamoorthi, Ravi Varman, and AR Rahman.

The Best Feature Film went to 'Aattam', while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award.

Mithun Chakraborty received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, marking a special highlight of the event.

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' won two awards

National Film Awards: 'Kantara' shines; Rishab Shetty celebrates dual wins

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:52 pm Oct 08, 202405:52 pm

What's the story The 2024 National Film Awards ceremony, which is currently taking place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, has been an evening to remember for the Indian film industry. Among the winners were Rishab Shetty and Mani Ratnam, who couldn't contain their joy over their respective victories. Shetty's film Kantara won two awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actor for Shetty himself.

Joyful victory

'Kantara' star Shetty expressed joy over double win

While interacting with Doordarshan National on the red carpet, Shetty expressed his happiness over Kantara's double win. He said, "I am very happy. Not one, we have won two awards, making the moment even more joyful." The actor also stressed that Kantara is a film that highlights the conflict between humans and nature, adding, "More regional is more global."

Multiple wins

Ratnam's film swept multiple awards at the ceremony

Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan I also won a number of awards at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony. These included Best Sound Design for Anand Krishnamoorthi, Best Cinematography for Ravi Varman, Best Tamil Feature Film, and Best Music Direction - Background Music for AR Rahman. Speaking about his victory, Ratnam said, "It's a very special film because it comes from a huge classic novel... I am glad that my work is recognized."

Twitter Post

Watch Ratnam collect the Best Tamil Film award

Award highlights

Other notable winners at the 70th National Film Awards

Anand Ekarshi's Malayalam film Aattam bagged Best Feature Film, while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for their performances in Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express respectively. Sooraj R Barjatya was awarded Best Director for Uunchai. Neena Gupta received the Best Actor in Supporting Role for Uunchai and Pavan Raj Malhotra was recognized for Fouja.

Special recognition

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

President Droupadi Murmu also conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony. Other notable winners included Naushad Sadar Khan (Best Lyrics for Fouja) and Pritham (Best Music Direction for Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)). Bombay Jayshree and Arijit Singh were also awarded as the Best Playback Singers.