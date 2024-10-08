Summarize Simplifying... In short Manoj Bajpayee, who portrays a family man named Batra in the film 'Gulmohar', has won his fourth National Award for his role.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Special Mention award

Manoj Bajpayee calls 'Gulmohar' character 'amazing' after 4th National Award

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:40 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is currently taking place in Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu giving away the awards. The drama film Gulmohar, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, was a big winner as it bagged three awards. Bajpayee was awarded a Special Mention (feature film) Award for his role as Arun Batra in the film. This was his fourth National Film Award win after Satya, Pinjar, and Bhonsle.

'This character of Arun Batra is amazing...'

In a chat ahead of the ceremony, Bajpayee spoke about his character, Batra. He said Batra is a family man who struggles when he learns his family has such a grave secret that can destabilize his identity. "This character of Arun Batra is amazing, and the family in which he is grown up, he suddenly realizes that this is not his family," said Bajpayee.

'Gulmohar' highlights modern family values, says Bajpayee

Bajpayee also emphasized the social message of Gulmohar. He said the film emphasizes the importance of family in today's world. "If I talk about Gulmohar as the film - it showcases the value of a family - that too a modern family set up in recent times," he said. "It explains the value of a family in the modern era and how we can save it from falling apart."

Bajpayee expressed gratitude for 4th National Award win

Bajpayee shared his happiness over winning his fourth National Award in a video message. He said, "When I got it three times, even then my reaction was the same on getting the news of National Award as it is for the fourth time." "And today by the grace of the Almighty, I have got it for the fourth time for Gulmohar. So I consider myself a very lucky artist who is getting a National Award for the fourth time."

'Gulmohar' also won Best Dialogue Writer and Best Hindi Film

Along with Bajpayee's Special Mention, Gulmohar also got Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittella the award for Best Dialogue Writer (Hindi). The film was awarded the Best Hindi Film, too. Released on Disney+ Hotstar in March 2023, Gulmohar remains a favorite among viewers of all ages. The film also stars Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Amol Palekar besides Bajpayee and Tagore.