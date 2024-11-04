Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn is set to reprise roles in three upcoming sequels.

He'll return as an IRS officer in "Raid 2," releasing February 21, 2025, and will make a comedic comeback in "Son of Sardaar 2," filmed in London.

Devgn is also shooting for "De De Pyaar De" sequel, a love saga releasing on May 1, 2025.

'Singham Again' box office success has been a boost for Devgn

After 'Singham Again,' Ajay Devgn has 3 sequels lined up

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:43 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will be reprising his roles in three sequels after the box-office success of Singham Again. The film, which also features Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, earned ₹121 crore in its opening weekend. This comes after Devgn's 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2, which earned over ₹200 crore at the Indian box office.

Upcoming role

Devgn to return as IRS officer in 'Raid 2'

Devgn will reprise IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to the 2018 film Raid. Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, it will hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Although the plot is still under wraps, it is known that the film will pay tribute to "the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department."

Comedy return

Devgn's comedic comeback with 'Son of Sardaar 2'

More than a decade after the first film's release in 2012, Devgn is making a comedic comeback with Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel started filming in London in August, with Ravi Kishan replacing Sanjay Dutt over visa complications. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it also features Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, and Mrunal Thakur. Initially, fans thought Dutt would completely skip the project, later reports claimed that he'd be a part of the film but wouldn't shoot in the UK.

Love saga

Devgn also has 'De De Pyaar De' sequel in kitty

Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are currently shooting for the sequel of their 2019 hit film De De Pyaar De. The new installment will see R Madhavan joining the cast, while Tabu won't be reprising her role. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel follows the story of a middle-aged man who falls for a younger woman and introduces her to his family. The film releases on May 1, 2025.

Sequel speculation

Possible sequel to 'Shaitaan' featuring Devgn under consideration

Reports also suggest that a sequel to Shaitaan, starring Devgn and Madhavan, is in the works. The original film, which was released in 2024, was a supernatural horror thriller based on the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. It revolved around a family fighting black magic. Although official confirmation is still awaited, the sequel is likely to explore black magic further and is set in Kokam, Maharashtra - famous for its connections to the theme.