Meghna Gulzar's next is tentatively titled 'Daayra'

This Mollywood star is joining Kareena in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'

02:16 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been confirmed for a pivotal role in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next, tentatively titled Daayra. The movie, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly, is said to be inspired by a true and disturbing incident. An insider told India Today that Sukumaran will play a police officer in this project. Earlier, reports suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana was cast, but he left the project.

Sukumaran's role is crucial to the narrative

The source revealed, "After Ayushmann Khurrana and Siddharth Malhotra exited Daayra due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film's message." "His role is essential to driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition," it further added. If materialized, this would mark Sukumaran's first collaboration with both Kapoor Khan and Gulzar.

Sukumaran's career trajectory and upcoming projects

Sukumaran was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a film headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff that sadly tanked at the box office. However, his performance in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has made him a favorite among filmmakers looking for actors for performance-oriented roles. The movie is currently available on Netflix. He was also featured in Prabhas's Salaar Part I: Ceasefire.

Gulzar's previous work and Khan's recent performances

Known for her knack for weaving interesting stories with new onscreen pairs, Gulzar last helmed Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie did decently at the box office despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. It is available to stream on ZEE5. Meanwhile, Khan has been playing with her characters of late and she recently starred in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Her other outings in films like Crew and Jaane Jaan have impressed audiences.