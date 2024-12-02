Summarize Simplifying... In short Judy Greer, known for her versatile roles, turned down an audition for a lead role in the hit series 'Modern Family' as she felt it was too limiting and she wasn't ready to play a mother on screen.

Judy Greer turned down an audition for 'Modern Family'

'Modern Family': Why Judy Greer declined audition for lead role

What's the story Hollywood actor Judy Greer, known for Halloween Kills and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, recently shared that she said no to an audition for a lead role in the hit sitcom Modern Family. Speaking to Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner's on Me podcast, Greer explained why she rejected the chance to play Claire Dunphy.

Greer's career considerations and personal preferences

Greer, who was in her early 30s when the opportunity came, said the role felt limiting in comparison to her current work. She said, "This was a time in my career when I was starting to [play characters with children]." "It sounds so silly to say it out loud now, but I'll be honest... In a movie, people kind of see it and then they forget. In a TV show, it's just like you're a mom."

'I wasn't ready for it...'

Further, Greer said, "I didn't even want kids... That was not even on the table for me. I was like, 'I think I'm not going to audition for it.' I was really torn about it." "Who knows if I would have even gotten it anyway, but I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to be America's mom yet.'" The role "felt so limiting compared to what I was doing already." "I wasn't ready for it."

'Modern Family's success and Greer's guest appearance

Modern Family became a massive success and aired for 11 seasons between 2009 and 2020 and won 22 Emmys, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. Julie Bowen, who eventually played Claire Dunphy, won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Although she didn't join the main cast, Greer did guest star in a Season 1 episode as Denise.