This season has welcomed a variety of guests including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Govinda.

What's the story The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will end with a grand finale episode next Saturday. The show's format has a break after every 13 episodes, host Kapil Sharma confirmed. The season finale will have Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and the Baby John team, including producer Atlee and director Kalees. Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh will also be seen on the sets.

Finale highlights

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S02 finale: What to expect?

The finale episode promises a lot of high moments, including a pole dance performance by Dhawan. The announcement was made in a teaser attached to the Saturday episode featuring veteran actor Rekha. The clip will be shared by Netflix on social media in the coming week. This season has seen a host of interesting guests such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, and others.

Seasonal breaks

'Netflix took a break, not us': Archana Puran Singh

Speaking to News18 Showsha at the start of the season, cast members Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur spoke about the breaks between seasons. They had revealed that it is Netflix's policy to take a short break between seasons. "Netflix took a break, not us. It's their policy/format that they come seasonal," Singh had said. Thakur had humorously added, "They don't have the habit of working too much... We want Netflix to also follow the same."