Acclaimed director of the Taapsee Pannu-led film Naam Shabana, Shivam Nair, has hinted at a possible sequel/spin-off.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nair said he would love to continue the story. He added, "I've asked Neeraj (Pandey, writer and producer) a few times about a sequel or spin-off. Let's see what happens."

Released eight years ago, the film is a gripping narrative of its protagonist's quest for vengeance.