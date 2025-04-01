'Naam Shabana' turns 8, director hints at a possible sequel
What's the story
Acclaimed director of the Taapsee Pannu-led film Naam Shabana, Shivam Nair, has hinted at a possible sequel/spin-off.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nair said he would love to continue the story. He added, "I've asked Neeraj (Pandey, writer and producer) a few times about a sequel or spin-off. Let's see what happens."
Released eight years ago, the film is a gripping narrative of its protagonist's quest for vengeance.
Film analysis
'Naam Shabana' was a unique cinematic experience
Nair's direction in Naam Shabana was marked by an urgent, anguished energy that made viewers a part of the protagonist's quest for vengeance.
Pannu was incredible, playing an introverted but determined character.
The film has two halves, the first one revolves around the protagonist's budding relationship with an admirer (Taher Mithaiwala), and the second half transitions into a gripping spy thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as an international villain.
Behind the scenes
Nair praised Pannu's commitment and hard work
Reflecting on his experience working with Pandey, Nair said, "It was a great experience working with writer-producer Neeraj Pandey on Naam Shabana." "I admire him as one of the best writers in our industry. When he offered me this project, I jumped at the opportunity."
He also praised Pannu's dedication and hard work, noting her extensive training with action director Cyril for both Baby and Naam Shabana.
You can watch Naam Shabana on Netflix.