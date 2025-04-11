Rapper Soulja Boy must pay $4M to woman over abuse
What's the story
American rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Way, has been ordered to pay $4 million to a woman who accused him of sexual battery and abuse.
A jury found Boy liable for claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and non-payment of wages.
He was cleared of false imprisonment and constructive discharge claims, but he will face additional punitive damages.
Accusations
Jane Doe accused Boy of rape and kidnapping
The lawsuit was filed in January 2021 by a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, who accused Boy of rape and kidnapping during their two-year relationship.
She alleged that within the first month of her employment, Boy sent her explicit photos, and they began a romantic relationship that later became violent and toxic.
During the trial, Doe testified that Boy had locked her in a room without food for as long as two days.
Defense
Boy denied abuse allegations, described relationship as consensual
Boy denied the allegations, claiming he never formally hired Doe and gave her accommodation for rolling blunts. He described their relationship as consensual but "contentious."
Key evidence during the trial included photographs of Doe's bruises and text messages between the two.
Boy explained threatening texts like "Die b*tch. Shoulda killed your stupid a*s" weren't meant to be violent, and argued the photographs didn't prove he had caused her injuries.
Legal proceedings
Closing arguments and previous lawsuits against Boy
In closing arguments, Doe's attorneys asked the jury to award her $73.6 million.
Boy's attorney Rickey Ivie depicted Doe as an extortionist motivated by greed. "She wanted to be paid," he said, adding this case wasn't about the truth.
Notably, this isn't the first time Boy has been sued. He was ordered to pay $471,800 to an ex-girlfriend in 2023 for kidnapping and assault.
Another woman also accused him of assaulting her in 2021.