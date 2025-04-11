Kartik-Karan's creature comedy titled 'Naagzilla'? All we know
What's the story
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated creature comedy produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain has a title.
Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the film will be titled Naagzilla and go on floors in September, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Naagzilla is a humorous take on the global Godzilla phenomenon, and the script is said to be one of the "funniest written in recent times."
Title revelation
'Naagzilla' title reflects the film's unique theme
The title Naagzilla was finalized after much deliberation with other titles like Icchadhari Naagin and Naagvilla.
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Everyone is supremely excited for Naagzilla, and the prep work has already begun. It's a one-of-its-kind snake comedy, with the core conflict revolving around Kartik Aaryan taking on the snake. The tale has an element of adventure too."
Expect an official announcement soon, with a poster.
Replacement
Aaryan is replacing Akshay Kumar in 'Naagzilla'
Interestingly, Aaryan's involvement in Naagzilla comes as a replacement for actor Akshay Kumar, who was initially slated to star in the movie.
The decision to cast Aaryan was made earlier this month, marking a significant shift in the film's casting.
Despite the change, the production team remains optimistic and excited about Aaryan's role in this unique creature comedy.