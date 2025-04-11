What's the story

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated creature comedy produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain has a title.

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the film will be titled Naagzilla and go on floors in September, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Naagzilla is a humorous take on the global Godzilla phenomenon, and the script is said to be one of the "funniest written in recent times."