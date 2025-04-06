What's the story

French filmmaker Fabrice Bracq, who made the 2019 Arabic short film Burqa City, has reacted to the alleged similarities between his work and Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed feature Laapataa Ladies.

He claims the Indian film has multiple striking similarities to his project.

The controversy started after a viral social media video compared scenes from both films, sparking a debate on potential plagiarism.

Laapataa Ladies was India's official entry to the Oscars this year but didn't get nominated.