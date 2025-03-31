What's the story

On the occasion of Eid, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's first look from his upcoming comedy-drama, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, has been unveiled.

The poster features Sharma dressed as a groom with a shocked expression, while his bride's face is hidden behind a veil.

The background is set with the sound of shehnaai, adding to the festive wedding feel, and the poster hints at a possible link to an Eid celebration or theme.