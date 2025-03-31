Kapil returns as groom in 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'
On the occasion of Eid, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's first look from his upcoming comedy-drama, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, has been unveiled.
The poster features Sharma dressed as a groom with a shocked expression, while his bride's face is hidden behind a veil.
The background is set with the sound of shehnaai, adding to the festive wedding feel, and the poster hints at a possible link to an Eid celebration or theme.
KAPIL SHARMA - VENUS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2025
- ABBAS-MUSTAN REUNITE: 'KIS KISKOPYAAR KAROON 2' FIRST LOOK UNVEILS... #KapilSharma springsa big surprise on #Eid – the #FirstLook of the comedy caper #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 is finally here.
Starring #KapilSharma and #ManjotSingh, the film is directed by… pic.twitter.com/MDwbyrIdq6
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan (who directed the first part).
Fukrey fame Manjot Singh is also part of the film, while Nimrit Kaur is expected to essay a pivotal role, too.
Sharing the poster on social media, Sharma captioned it "Eid Mubarak (sic)."
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' sequel was confirmed in January
In January, Sharma had shared several photos from the shoot and pooja ceremony of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He had said the sequel was confirmed on "public demand."
The first part narrates the tale of a man whose life turns complicated as he juggles his three wives.
Packed with humor, confusion, and situational comedy, the movie explores how his web of lies leads to hilarious consequences.
The original film co-starred Arbaaz Khan, Varun Sharma, and Manjari Fadnis.