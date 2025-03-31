What's the story

Rebecca Loos (47), the former personal assistant to football star David Beckham, has reiterated her claims of a four-month-long affair with him over 20 years ago.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Loos stated, "It was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."

Loos first claimed she had an affair with Beckham in 2004, just after her stint as his assistant ended.