'I never lied': David Beckham's ex-assistant reaffirms affair claims
What's the story
Rebecca Loos (47), the former personal assistant to football star David Beckham, has reiterated her claims of a four-month-long affair with him over 20 years ago.
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Loos stated, "It was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."
Loos first claimed she had an affair with Beckham in 2004, just after her stint as his assistant ended.
Beckham's response
Beckham has previously denied Loos's allegations
In the interview, Loos recalled her time working for Beckham (49), saying, "I was the first person they saw in the morning and the last person they saw in the evening."
She added that during her time there, Victoria [Beckham] was mostly out of town, and Beckham called her to a hotel, adding that she "gave in."
Notably, Beckham has always denied Loos's allegations, labeling the claims "ludicrous" in a statement to The Guardian two decades ago.
Aftermath
'I fell hook, line and sinker for every cliche line...'
Loos further added, "I fell hook, line, and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me."
"And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo's birthday party and he's off with this beautiful model. And I was like, 'Uh.' That was a hard night for me. I was like, 'Uh, I don't understand.' And realizations started to hit that I'd been massively played."
When these allegations came out, Beckham already had two kids with Victoria.
Career transition
Loos's life after the scandal
After the scandal, Loos moved on to become a media personality, appearing on reality TV shows and magazine covers.
She has since moved on from the controversy and is now a certified yoga and meditation teacher.
She is married to a doctor and has two teenage boys with him.
Meanwhile, Beckham and Victoria have been married since 1999 and have three sons and a daughter.
Marriage struggles
Victoria opened up about marriage struggles
In the 2023 Netflix series, Beckham, Victoria reflected on a tough period in her marriage when the footballer was transferred to Real Madrid.
She called it "the most unhappy" time of her life, as they struggled with media scrutiny.
Beckham admitted it was their first real test as a couple, feeling like they were "drowning."
Despite challenges, the couple remained strong.