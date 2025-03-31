Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 'Kraven the Hunter' now streaming on this platform
Kraven the Hunter follows Sergei Kravinoff (played by Taylor-Johnson) as he becomes a relentless hunter of criminals.
The plot explores Kravinoff's troubled childhood and his complicated relationship with his father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe).
Armed with enhanced abilities, Kravinoff sets out on a mission to prove himself as the world's greatest hunter, fueled by family disputes and personal vendettas.
Production details
'Kraven the Hunter' cast and crew details
Apart from Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, Kraven the Hunter also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott in important roles.
J.C. Chandor has directed the film with Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway penning the screenplay.
It is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment.