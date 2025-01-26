Nimrit Kaur joins Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko...2': Report
What's the story
Popular television actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Bigg Boss 16) will be making her Hindi film debut with the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), starring opposite Kapil Sharma, reported Mid-Day.
The film, directed by Anukalp Goswami, started shooting on Friday.
Ahluwalia will be joining the team in February for a two-month-long schedule that will be shot in Mumbai and internationally.
Dual commitments
Sharma to balance Netflix show and film shoot
Sharma, also known for his Netflix show The Kapil Sharma Show, will be juggling both his television commitments and the film shoot together.
The decision comes after his roles in Zwigato (2022) and Crew (2024), showcasing his eagerness to take on a leading role in a film.
An insider revealed Sharma was impressed with the script and decided to commit to it this year.
Film details
'KKPK 2' to retain comedy theme with a new twist
Sharma will reprise his role in the sequel, which will retain its comedy-of-errors theme but with a new spin.
"The shoot for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will follow a packed two-month schedule," a source said.
"The team starts filming in Mumbai before moving to international locations, giving the sequel a grander scale. The makers hope to wrap production within 45 days."
The first part co-starred Arbaaz Khan and Varun Sharma.