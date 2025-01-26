What's the story

Popular television actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Bigg Boss 16) will be making her Hindi film debut with the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), starring opposite Kapil Sharma, reported Mid-Day.

The film, directed by Anukalp Goswami, started shooting on Friday.

Ahluwalia will be joining the team in February for a two-month-long schedule that will be shot in Mumbai and internationally.