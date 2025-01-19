'VT 15': Varun Tej announces upcoming Indo-Korean horror comedy
Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela is all set to lead an upcoming Indo-Korean horror-comedy, tentatively titled VT15.
The project was announced on Sunday, on his 35th birthday.
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and with music by Thaman S, the film promises to be a unique blend of thrills and humor.
The first look features a mysterious jar with a dragon motif against a Korean temple backdrop engulfed in flames.
Here is the film's first poster
Production details
Film to be shot in South Korea
A major chunk of VT15 will reportedly be shot in South Korea in a 40-day schedule, beginning this month.
To get into the skin of his character, Tej is said to be training in martial arts, especially Taekwondo.
While the plot details are under wraps, the film will likely present a new take on the horror-comedy genre by infusing flavors of both Indian and Korean cinema.
Career trajectory
Tej's previous films and expectations from 'VT15'
Tej's last two outings, Matka and Operation Valentine, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, with VT15, he is hoping for a game-changer in his career.
Expected to be a full-length comic caper, the film will go on floors soon.
He is also known for films like F2: Fun and Frustration, Tholi Prema, and Fidaa, among others.