Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela is all set to lead an upcoming Indo-Korean horror-comedy, tentatively titled VT15.

The project was announced on Sunday, on his 35th birthday.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and with music by Thaman S, the film promises to be a unique blend of thrills and humor.

The first look features a mysterious jar with a dragon motif against a Korean temple backdrop engulfed in flames.