What's the story

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set for a landmark year in his career as he completes 25 years in the Indian film industry.

The exceptional actor and dancer has an exciting lineup of films releasing in 2025.

They include high-profile projects such as War 2, Krrish 4, and Alpha where he will share the screen with other stars like Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt.