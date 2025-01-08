'War 2,' 'Krrish 4,' 'Alpha': Hrithik Roshan's 2025 lineup
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set for a landmark year in his career as he completes 25 years in the Indian film industry.
The exceptional actor and dancer has an exciting lineup of films releasing in 2025.
They include high-profile projects such as War 2, Krrish 4, and Alpha where he will share the screen with other stars like Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt.
Sequel spotlight
'War 2' to feature Roshan alongside Advani and Jr. NTR
Roshan will reprise his role as Kabir in the sequel to the action-packed film War, which also stars Advani and South Indian superstar Jr. NTR.
The movie, which went on floors in February 2024, will hit theaters on Independence Day 2025.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that War 2 will have "the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars—Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR."
Superhero sequel
Roshan to return as superhero in 'Krrish 4'
On the other hand, Roshan will also be seen in Krrish 4 this year, the latest installment of his successful Indian superhero franchise.
The shooting for the film will begin in the summer of 2025 after War 2 wraps up.
Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, Krrish 4 will be shot in Mumbai and parts of Europe.
Special appearance
Roshan's cameo in 'Alpha' to expand YRF Spy Universe
Apart from his lead roles, Roshan will also be seen in a special appearance in Alpha—a film that further expands Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.
He will reprise the role of Agent Kabir from War in the film, making it his first crossover in the YRF Spy Universe.
The actor started shooting for Alpha on November 9, 2024, in Mumbai after three days of intense prep.
Re-release
Meanwhile, his debut film is set to re-release
In the meantime, on Roshan's 51st birthday on Friday (January 10), his debut movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai will be re-released in cinemas.
The film's producer-director, Rakesh, has made sure that the prints of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has been re-mastered for a new cinematic experience.
Despite being two decades old, the 2000 movie is still relevant with its gripping storyline, chart-busting music, and mass appeal.
The film launched Roshan into stardom, alongside debutante Ameesha Patel.