Summarize Simplifying... In short The film "Durandhar," featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, recently wrapped up its first shooting schedule in Amritsar.

The action thriller, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is based on real events from the history of Indian intelligence agency R&AW.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Dec 23, 202405:22 pm

What's the story The title of the upcoming action thriller starring actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar has been accidentally revealed. The actor, Rakesh Bedi, who posted a photo on Instagram celebrating the wrap of the Amritsar shooting schedule with a special cake, accidentally revealed the title. The cake had the cast and director's photos, guns, and a message that said, "It's a Schedule Wrap! Durandhar," revealing the film's title for the first time.

Bedi confirmed the title and cast of 'Durandhar'

Confirming the title in his Instagram post, Bedi wrote, "The month-long schedule of the film Durandhar came to an end in Amritsar." He also mentioned the star-studded cast, which features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The comments section was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and followers. A user commented, "Unbelievable cast," while another added, "What an ensemble cast...something incredible loading."

Singh and Dhar visited Golden Temple between shooting schedules

After wrapping up the first schedule of Durandhar, Singh and Dhar paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar before commencing the second one. They took to Instagram to share their experience, with Singh posting pictures of himself bowing his head in reverence, and another with Dhar in front of the temple. Dhar also shared photos from their visit, captioning his post as "Blessed."

'Durandhar' is based on true events from R&AW history

Produced by Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, Durandhar is an action thriller based on true events from the history of R&AW. The film will be set during the rise of Indian intelligence agencies. Look tests have already been completed to ensure character accuracy and the film is expected to release in the second half of 2025. An official title reveal is still awaited.