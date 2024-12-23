Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are teaming up for a special ad film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The project, produced in Mumbai with international VFX, marks a reunion for Zafar and Khan, and a first-time collaboration with Roshan.

The duo's connection dates back to 1995, and despite their shared history, this will be their first on-screen appearance together. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman, Hrithik to star in an ad film

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan join forces for a special project

By Tanvi Gupta 05:18 pm Dec 23, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are said to be joining hands for the first time for an action-packed advertisement. The ad film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be aired soon. A source told Pinkvilla, "After all the efforts for a big screen collaboration, it's a corporate that got the two superstars together for an action-packed advertisement."

Production details

Ad film to feature international locations through VFX

Although the production of this ad film will be done in Mumbai, the team has reportedly acquired VFX plates from international locations. This is to ensure that the visuals do justice to the presence of Khan and Roshan. This ad film will also mark the reunion of Zafar and Khan after their successful collaborations on Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Zafar will be directing Roshan.

Career highlights

Khan and Roshan's journey: From 'Karan Arjun' to 'Kaho Naa...'

Roshan's connection with Khan goes way back to 1995 when he served as the assistant director on the film Karan Arjun, which featured Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Subsequently, Roshan trained under Khan before making his acting debut with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai in 2000. Despite being a part of the YRF Spy Universe as agents Tiger and Kabir respectively, they have yet to share screen space in a film. Meanwhile, an official announcement about their collaboration is expected soon.