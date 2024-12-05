Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped and held for ransom after being invited to perform at a private party in Haridwar.

He was released after paying ₹8L to his captors, who had initially demanded ₹20L.

Despite the traumatic experience, Pal is hesitant to take legal action due to threats made against his family.

Sunil Pal was recently kidnapped

'Worst 24 hours': Sunil Pal reveals paying ₹8L to kidnappers

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Dec 05, 202405:05 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, popular comedian Sunil Pal was recently kidnapped while on his way to Haridwar for a private event. Describing the ordeal as "the worst 24 hours of my life," Pal said he is now back home in Mumbai, contemplating whether to take legal action against his captors. He also revealed how kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh but eventually settled for around ₹8 lakh after negotiations.

Kidnapping details

Pal was lured into a trap for a private event

Pal was invited to perform at a private birthday party in Haridwar on December 2. He told Hindustan Times, "They paid 50% in advance. They sent a car for pick up at the airport. I was shifted to another vehicle after one hour." "That was the point when my nightmare started...I was told that they had kidnapped me, blindfolded me, and taken me to a place."

Ordeal

'They said they had weapons...'

"They said they had weapons, stressing that my life was in danger. There were 7-8 people, some drunk, shouting at me," the comedian added. "I told them that I didn't have that amount of money (₹20L), following which they agreed to ₹ 10L. I called up many friends in Mumbai to collect the money and gave them ₹7.5-8L for my freedom." The kidnappers then left him on the Delhi-Meerut road with ₹20K to help him find his way back home.

Police involvement

Pal's family alerted police about his kidnapping

Pal's wife, Sarita, had alerted the Mumbai Police about his kidnapping on Tuesday. "My family panicked and reached out to the police. Nahi toh meine socha tha kisi ko nahi bataunga (I thought I would not tell anyone)," he said. When asked how his family is dealing with it, Pal said they are very scared and coming to terms with it all.

Legal action

Pal is uncertain about initiating legal proceedings

Despite narrating his ordeal to the police, Pal is still unsure about filing a case and taking legal action. "Police have asked me to file a case. But I am under so much trauma...They didn't even give threats to me, but said they would cause harm to my family if I took any action against them," he said. "I need time and space to come out of it."