Summarize Simplifying... In short SNL cast members, past and present, shared their first paycheck splurges, from Julia Louis-Dreyfus's $75 shoes to Bowen Yang's Gucci pair.

Pete Davidson, who had a surprisingly low salary during his eight seasons on SNL, has been in the spotlight for his personal struggles, including sobriety and mental health issues.

Despite rumors of rehab following a supposed breakup, Davidson remains sober and continues to face his challenges with humor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Davidson was paid around $3,000 per episode of 'SNL'

Pete Davidson received surprisingly low salary at 'SNL'

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:35 pm Dec 05, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Pete Davidson, the 31-year-old comedian who was a part of Saturday Night Live (SNL), recently revealed his per-episode pay from the show. Speaking to New York Magazine, Davidson said he was paid "like three grand an episode." He jokingly added, "I think I got dinner." Davidson's revelation came as part of a larger discussion where a few SNL cast members revealed what they spent their first paychecks on.

Paycheck indulgences

'SNL' cast members shared their 1st paycheck splurges

The discussion also featured other SNL alumni and new members who shared what they bought with their first paychecks. Julia Louis-Dreyfus bought a pair of $75 shoes, Sarah Silverman a $300 cashmere sweater, and Cheri Oteri a couch. Seth Meyers splurged on a Crate & Barrel couch and a big TV, while Rachel Dratch bought an apartment. Jason Sudeikis spent his earnings on New York rent, noting, "I mean, you don't make enough money to make big purchases."

Cast indulgences

Current 'SNL' cast members also shared their purchases

Current SNL cast members also joined in on the fun. Sarah Sherman bought a "nice mattress," Bowen Yang treated himself to a pair of Gucci shoes, and James Austin Johnson bought an "uncomfortable" West Elm couch with their first paychecks. Davidson was on SNL for eight seasons before he left in 2022, but returned to the show in November 2024 with his friend John Mulaney.

Personal challenges

Davidson's personal life and struggles with sobriety

Despite leaving SNL, Davidson has stayed in the limelight. Recently, rumors emerged that he had gone to rehab after his relationship with Maria Georgas, a former contestant on The Bachelor, ended. However, Georgas debunked the rumors on social media, saying they never dated and confirming Davidson wasn't in rehab but had been sober for months.

Mental health journey

Davidson's ongoing battle with mental health issues

Davidson has been open about his battle with sobriety, borderline personality disorder, and crippling post-traumatic stress disorder. He has been to rehab a few times over the years, his latest stint being in June 2023. Despite the difficulties, he keeps a humorous tone about it all. After his 2023 rehab stay, he had joked about it and admitted there's one vice he can't quit.