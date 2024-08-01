In short Simplifying... In short Actor Pete Davidson, known for his ongoing mental health journey, recently checked into a wellness facility, leading to the cancellation of his shows.

Pete Davidson checks into wellness facility, cancels shows

01:39 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Comedian Pete Davidson has recently entered a mental health treatment facility, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming shows in Florida and New Jersey, reported PEOPLE. This is not the first instance of Davidson canceling performances due to personal issues. Last year, he called off two solo comedy shows at New York's Beacon Theatre and another one in Pittsburgh scheduled for New Year's Eve.

Mental health

Davidson's ongoing battle with mental health issues

Davidson has a history of seeking treatment for mental health disorders. According to a report by PEOPLE last summer, he previously sought help for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. Mental health has "always been a priority" for the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, reportedly. He once told Variety that he had "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was nine.

Legal issues

Davidson overcomes legal troubles amid mental health struggles

In addition to his mental health issues, Davidson faced legal challenges last year. He was charged with reckless driving after crashing into a Beverly Hills home. The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered him to complete an 18-month diversion program, which included 50 hours of community service. As reported by Rolling Stone, Davidson successfully completed the court-ordered program and his misdemeanor charge was dismissed on July 18.