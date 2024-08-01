Pete Davidson checks into wellness facility, cancels shows
Comedian Pete Davidson has recently entered a mental health treatment facility, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming shows in Florida and New Jersey, reported PEOPLE. This is not the first instance of Davidson canceling performances due to personal issues. Last year, he called off two solo comedy shows at New York's Beacon Theatre and another one in Pittsburgh scheduled for New Year's Eve.
Davidson's ongoing battle with mental health issues
Davidson has a history of seeking treatment for mental health disorders. According to a report by PEOPLE last summer, he previously sought help for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. Mental health has "always been a priority" for the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, reportedly. He once told Variety that he had "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was nine.
Davidson overcomes legal troubles amid mental health struggles
In addition to his mental health issues, Davidson faced legal challenges last year. He was charged with reckless driving after crashing into a Beverly Hills home. The Los Angeles Superior Court ordered him to complete an 18-month diversion program, which included 50 hours of community service. As reported by Rolling Stone, Davidson successfully completed the court-ordered program and his misdemeanor charge was dismissed on July 18.