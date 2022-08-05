World

Florida-based employee fired for being late; colleagues protest

Written by Sneha Das Aug 05, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

The Florida-based man was fired for being late for the first time in seven years.

Punctuality is definitely something employers expect from their employees. However, being late once in a while shouldn't lead to a mercurial situation. Have you ever imagined getting fired for arriving late at work for the first time in seven years? Sounds bizarre, right? A Florida-based man experienced the same recently, and his colleagues are standing up for him. Talk of a toxic workplace!

Lengthy post The man was 20 minutes late for the first time

His colleagues have made an ingenious plan to manipulate their employer into rehiring the man. A user named No Stop It Step Bro shared a lengthy post on Reddit's "Anti-work" forum on Monday where they wrote, "This happened last week and today Monday we just found out he was fired for being 20 minutes late for the first time ever..."

Post The post garnered over 78,000 upvotes

"Tomorrow me and all my coworkers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him," the user added. The post went viral and garnered over 78,000 upvotes and several netizens commented slamming the "shortsighted" manager for his actions. "[He didn't receive] a write-up, a verbal warning or anything—just straight up let go," the user wrote.

Comments There is no one to replace him: User

"What's crazy is that he is the only painter we have...like there's no one to replace him...now we will be 'behind' because stuff isn't done because we can't do it because we don't know how," the user said. "He (the boss) needs us, we don't need him," they added. A user slammed their boss saying, "Twenty minutes is nothing. How petty of your boss."

Experiences Several users shared their own experiences of getting fired

Other Reddit users also shared their own experiences of getting fired. Last week, a teenager went viral for sharing that he was fired for listening to leftist music at work! Another boss was criticized last week after ordering his employee to abandon their vacation plan despite giving 150 days' notice. Florida is an at-will employment state but employees cannot be terminated for discriminatory reasons.

Information What is at-will employment?

As per the US labor law, at-will employment enables employers to dismiss employees for any reason and without warning, as long as the reason is not illegal, i.e. firing an employee because of their race, religion, sexuality, etc. Every US state except Montana is at-will.