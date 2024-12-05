Summarize Simplifying... In short Mexican actress Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez tragically passed away after consuming a traditional South American beverage, Kambo, containing deadly frog venom during a spiritual retreat.

The incident has sparked a debate on the dangers of such traditional practices, with an ongoing investigation into the retreat's shaman who allegedly fled after Rodriguez's condition worsened.

Mexican actor dies after consuming deadly frog venom at retreat

What's the story Mexican short film actor Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez tragically died after undergoing a Kambo cleansing ritual at a spiritual retreat. The ritual, a traditional South American purification practice, involved consuming the venom of the Amazonian giant monkey frog, called Kambo. After consuming this, Rodriguez started vomiting and experiencing diarrhea, common reactions to the ritual, on December 1. It ultimately resulted in her untimely demise, reportedly.

Retreat details

Rodriguez was part of a 'Healer Training Diploma' program

Rodriguez was attending a spiritual retreat ceremony in Mexico as part of a Healer Training Diploma program when she drank a beverage called Kambo. The drink, which contains frog poison from South America, is used traditionally by indigenous communities for toxin cleansing but is banned in some countries. The Kambo ritual involves participants drinking over a liter of water, getting small burns on their skin, and having frog mucus applied to the wounds.

Health decline

Rodriguez's health deteriorated after the ritual

Per The Metro, Rodriguez started throwing up and had severe diarrhea, which is part of the body's reactions while going through healing. She first refused help while feeling ill but eventually gave in when her friend came to see her, witnesses said. Rodriguez was rushed to a Red Cross hospital, where she died. It wasn't immediately known how long it took for her to arrive at the hospital.

Industry tribute

Film industry mourns Rodriguez's death

Rodriguez was identified by the Mexican production company Mapache Films, which shared a tribute to her on Instagram. "With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcazar Rodriguez," the production company said in Spanish. The Durango Film Guild also paid tribute to Rodriguez, remembering her as "a young woman who worked in various short films, series and movies filmed in Durango."

Ongoing investigation

Incident sparked debate on traditional practices

This unfortunate incident has sparked conversations about the perils of such traditional practices and their growing popularity among wellness seekers. According to reports, a shaman at the retreat in Mayocoyani, Durango, told the Mexican actor that she couldn't leave. However, after her condition worsened, the person fled. Police are now reportedly searching for the shaman.