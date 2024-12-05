Summarize Simplifying... In short Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' has been criticized by fans for numerous errors, including misspelled song titles and awkward layouts.

Taylor's 'Eras Tour Book' renamed 'Errors Book' by disappointed fans

By Tanvi Gupta 03:02 pm Dec 05, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Taylor Swift's latest release, The Eras Tour Book, is a hit. It has taken the world by storm, selling 8,14,000 copies in its first week. However, it has also left fans disappointed due to a series of errors. The $40 coffee-table book, meant to celebrate her iconic tour, has been slammed for typing mistakes, low-quality images, and questionable design choices. Fans have even dubbed it The Errors Tour book due to the same.

Mistakes in 'The Eras Tour' book: Details

The mistakes in The Eras Tour Book are difficult to overlook, with misspelled song titles and clunky layouts being the most obvious. For example, Swift's song This Is Me Trying is wrongly printed as This is me rying. A page dedicated to surprise songs from the tour has at least 10 spelling mistakes. One TikTok user observed that some passages read like "first drafts," prompting fans to wonder if the book was even edited properly.

Design flaws and missing sections in Swift's book

The book's design has also been criticized. An image of Swift and her dancers is spread across two pages, but the spine cuts her out. This oversight is typically avoided by professional coffee-table book publishers. Adding to the disappointment, some fans reported entire sections missing from their copies. One buyer claimed that pages 49 through 66 were absent, indicating quality control issues beyond mere typos.

'Why are we using 'every night' in two sentences back-to-back?'

In a video, a fan pointed out some of the "appalling" errors by zooming in on a page about Swift's 2017 album Reputation. The section describes a trend at her concert where, before the beat drops in Delicate, the crowd screams, "One, two, three, let's go b****" every time. Swift then writes that this was "another Eras tour tradition [she] looked forward to every night." The fan commented, "Why are we using 'every night' in two sentences back-to-back?...It's lazy writing."

Fans' reactions: A mix of disappointment and hope

Reactions to The Eras Tour Book have been mixed. Some fans love it as a souvenir of the tour, while others believe it doesn't live up to Swift's standards. Comments like, "It looks like something a fan made on Shutterfly," encapsulate the disappointment of those who anticipated a more polished product. Despite the criticism, many fans hope Swift will address these concerns and maintain higher standards for future projects.

Take a look at this fan video pointing out errors