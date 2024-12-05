Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' makes record-breaking debut
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Book has taken the world by storm, selling 8,14,000 copies in its first week. The number puts it just behind the 2020 first volume of Barack Obama's presidential memoirs, A Promised Land, which sold just over 816K copies. The figures were shared by Circana and reported by the Associated Press.
Swift's book faced criticism yet achieved success
Despite its success, The Eras Tour Book has drawn flak from fans and media alike for including errors and typos. Notably, the book's sales numbers were recorded through exclusive availability at Target stores. This is especially impressive considering the initial backlash. The Eras Tour Book, launched for $39.99 (approximately ₹3,339), is a 256-page retrospective of Swift's globe-trotting, highly successful tour. It includes behind-the-scenes photos, personal reflections, and 500+ images including unseen performance shots from every era and exclusive rehearsal photos.
Swift's unconventional distribution strategies paid off
Notably, this isn't the first time Swift has broken away from conventional distribution methods. In 2023, amid a strike, she partnered with AMC to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a first distribution effort for the chain. The movie grossed $123 million globally and $93.2 million domestically, breaking the record for the largest opening ever for a concert film.
Swift's influence extends beyond music to publishing
Swift's influence isn't limited to music, with her life inspiring a range of genres in the publishing industry. These range from biographies, romance fiction, fashion books, and coloring books to a cocktail recipe collection titled Shake It Up. Another popular book of 2024 was Wendy Loggia's Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography.