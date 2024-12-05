Summarize Simplifying... In short Prince Harry recently addressed rumors about his personal life, joking that he and Meghan Markle have been reported to have divorced or moved multiple times.

He also expressed his love for life in the US, where he feels he can be the best husband and father to his two children.

He also voiced his concerns about media inaccuracies and the need for online safety for children, expressing a desire to work with social media shareholders to improve safeguards.

'We've apparently divorced 10...12 times': Prince Harry responds to rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 11:08 am Dec 05, 202411:08 am

What's the story Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently put to rest rumors about his marriage to Meghan Markle. Speaking at The New York Times's 2024 DealBook Summit, he was asked by NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin how he deals with the constant public scrutiny of their relationship. This included recent reports of their separate professional commitments. In return, Harry clarified that such attention was "definitely not a good thing."

During the conversation, Sorkin emphasized how the public was interested in every detail of Prince Harry's life. "I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time," he said. He also spoke about Markle's solo appearance at the Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on December 4, stating, "Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'" To this, Harry jokingly said, "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

When Sorkin pressed further about the media's response to their individual appearances, Prince Harry was quick to say, "No, that's not a good thing." He humorously added, "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?" Sympathizing with trolls, Harry quipped, "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built...and then it doesn't happen."

Further, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about his life in the US, saying that he loves living there and raising his kids. He spoke about things he can do with his kids in the US that he "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK." His ultimate goal is "being the best husband and dad that I can be." Married in 2018, the couple are parents to two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Prince Harry also spoke about the press. He said, "I've had a lived experience since I was a kid. I've seen stories written about myself that aren't exactly based on reality." He also said he would like to work with shareholders of social media companies to discuss safeguarding for children. "I would welcome the chance to sit down with the shareholders because their shareholders are the ones that really are in control," he said.