Summarize Simplifying... In short Triptii Dimri has been crowned as the most popular Indian star of 2024 by IMDb, following her roles in three films this year.

Other notable mentions include Deepika Padukone and Ishaan Khatter who secured the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

The top 10 list also features industry veterans like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, showcasing the diverse landscape of Indian entertainment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IMDb's top star of 2024 isn't Alia, Deepika, or Kareena

Not Alia-Deepika, IMDb crowns Triptii 2024's most popular Indian star

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Dec 05, 202410:47 am

What's the story As 2024 comes to a close, IMDb has unveiled its list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of the year, with Triptii Dimri surprisingly securing the top spot. This annual ranking is determined by page views from IMDb's 250 million monthly visitors worldwide and features a mix of established and rising talent from India's entertainment industry. Dimri is followed by Deepika Padukone, who takes the second position on the list, reported Variety.

Career highlights

Dimri's successful year in cinema led to top-ranking

Dimri's ascension to the top of IMDb's list comes after her appearances in three films this year: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "It is indeed a huge honor to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list," Dimri said. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I've had the privilege of collaborating with."

Other rankings

Padukone and Ishaan Khatter secured 2nd and 3rd spots

An industry veteran, Padukone kept the viewers hooked with three big releases this year. The actor, who welcomed a baby girl in September, starred in her Telugu debut in Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, and Singham Again. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter secured the No. 3 spot on the list—thanks to his performance in the international series The Perfect Couple where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Industry developments

Notable achievements and trends in Indian entertainment

The IMDb list emphasized major trends and accomplishments in India's entertainment industry. Sobhita Dhulipala, No. 5, made her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man and lent Padukone's Telugu dialogue in Kalki 2898 AD. Sharvari, at No. 6, had three releases—Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa—and won IMDb's "Breakout Star" STARmeter Award. Alia Bhatt—at No. 9—continued her streak on the list for the third year in a row by producing and acting in Jigra and making her Paris Fashion Week debut.

List roundup

Complete top 10 of IMDb's most popular Indian stars

The full top 10 of IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars also features Shah Rukh Khan (No. 4), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (No. 7), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (No. 8), and Prabhas (No. 10). IMDb India head Yaminie Patodia said, "This list showcases the dynamic landscape of Indian entertainment." "Our annual list reflects the global audience's evolving interests, highlighting how legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to captivate fans alongside emerging talents such as Triptii Dimri and Sharvari."