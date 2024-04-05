Next Article

Try this recipe at home

Recipe-o'-clock: Mexican bean tostadas in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 02:08 pm Apr 05, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Mexican bean tostadas are a vibrant and flavorful dish that embodies the essence of Mexican cuisine. Originating from Mexico, this dish is celebrated for its combination of textures and flavors, making it a popular choice among vegetarians. It's not only a testament to the rich culinary culture of Mexico but also a favorite for those seeking a hearty, plant-based meal. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Mexican bean tostadas, you will need one cup of cooked black beans, four corn tortillas, one avocado (sliced), two tomatoes (diced), one small onion (finely chopped), one cup of shredded lettuce, half a cup of grated cheese (choose a vegetarian option), one teaspoon of ground cumin, salt and pepper to taste, and vegetable oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the tortillas

Start by heating a small amount of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, fry each corn tortilla until it's crispy and golden brown on both sides. This should take about two minutes per side. Drain the tortillas on paper towels to remove excess oil. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect crunch in your tostadas.

Step 2

Making the bean mixture

In a separate pan, gently warm the cooked black beans seasoned with ground cumin, a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper. As the beans heat up, mash them slightly to create a spreadable consistency for layering on the tortillas. Aim for a balance in the mixture's texture—it should be moist enough to spread easily without becoming overly wet or drying out.

Step 3

Assembling your tostadas

It's time to assemble your tostadas, which is quite the enjoyable process! Begin by spreading a generous layer of the seasoned bean mixture onto each of the crispy tortillas. Next, layer on the avocado slices, followed by a sprinkling of diced tomatoes and finely chopped onions. While there's no strict sequence to follow, ensure that every ingredient finds its place atop the tortilla.

Step 4

Adding final touches

Garnish each tostada with shredded lettuce, adding a crisp texture, and then sprinkle on grated cheese for a savory note. These toppings not only contribute freshness and depth to the flavor profile but also enhance the visual appeal with their lively colors. The lettuce's crunch contrasts with the creamy cheese, offering a satisfying finish to your Mexican bean tostadas.