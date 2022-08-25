World

Mexico: 3-year-old girl wakes up during funeral, dies hours later

The State Attorney General of San Luis Potosi has opened an inquiry in the case.

In a shocking turn of events, a family in Mexico found too late that their three-year-old daughter was alive during her funeral, EI Universal reported. The girl Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza suddenly woke up hours after doctors mistakenly declared her dead. However, when her family rushed her to the hospital again, she died hours later--prompting her family to accuse the local hospital of negligence.

After experiencing stomach aches, vomiting, and fever at home in Villa de Ramos, the family rushed the toddler to the hospital and subsequently to a private doctor, but her condition did not improve. When her health worsened, they finally took her to another hospital's emergency, where doctors put her on intravenous fluid and declared her dead soon after, according to the news outlet.

As per New York Post, the girl's mother noticed a peculiar clouding of a glass panel in her daughter's coffin during the funeral the next day. The mourners at first disregarded her comments, claiming that she was "hallucinating" due to shock of her kid's death, it said. However, Roxana's grandma noticed her eyes blinking and startlingly realized she had a pulse.

According to the Post, the girl was taken to the hospital in an ambulance again, where doctors attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate her and proclaimed her dead. They informed the family that cerebral edema (brain swelling) is the cause of her death this time.

According to reports, the girl's mother has now filed a complaint against the doctors who had previously proclaimed her dead. She told El Universal that she has no ill will against the hospital workers, but she wants her action to make a deterrent so that "this does not happen again." Meanwhile, the State Attorney General of San Luis Potosi has initiated an inquiry.