Instagram now allows users to download Reels, but not all content is available for download, especially from private accounts or if the uploader disables it.

You can manage this feature in two ways: either during the Reel upload process or through your account privacy settings.

You can manage this feature in two ways: either during the Reel upload process or through your account privacy settings.

Remember, the choice to enable or disable downloads can be applied to all your Reels or just the one you're uploading.

The feature is available in all regions

How to download your favorite Instagram Reels: A step-by-step guide

By Akash Pandey 12:10 pm Nov 22, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Instagram offers a handy feature that lets you download Reels and save them directly on your smartphone. The update comes as a major departure from the old system where users could only save/bookmark content within the app. Downloading Reels is simple: just tap the Share icon on a reel you like, swipe right, and choose "Download."

Restrictions on downloading Reels

It is important to note that the new feature doesn't allow users to download all Reels at their will. If your friend shares a Reel from a private account you don't follow, that content won't be available for download. Also, public accounts can turn off their followers' ability to download their Reels via Account Settings.

How to allow users to download your reels

According to Instagram, users can follow these steps to enable or disable reel downloands: Record and edit your reel, then tap Next in the bottom right. Tap More options at the bottom. Scroll down to "Allow people to download your reels" and toggle the setting on or off. Choose whether to apply the download setting to all reels or just the one you're uploading. Tap the back button in the top-left to return, then tap Share at the bottom.

Allowing downloads via Settings

You can also adjust this through your account privacy settings by following these steps: Tap your profile or profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Tap more options in the top right. Tap Sharing and reuse. Toggle the setting on or off next to "Downloads" under "Allow people to share externally."