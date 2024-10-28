Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram adjusts the quality of videos based on their popularity, according to the platform's head, Mosseri.

He explained that videos with fewer views over time have their quality reduced, but this doesn't significantly impact viewer interaction as content matters more than quality.

However, this has sparked concerns about favoritism towards popular creators, potentially making it harder for lesser-known ones to gain traction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The info was shared by Adam Mosseri

Why Instagram lowers quality for less popular videos

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:35 am Oct 28, 202409:35 am

What's the story Adam Mosseri, the Meta executive overseeing Instagram, has revealed that the platform tweaks video quality according to its popularity. Mosseri said that videos that draw more views are shown in better quality than those with less. He shared the information in a discussion with The Verge, adding that Instagram wants to show "the highest-quality video that we can."

Strategy

A focus on initial viewership

As per Mosseri, if a video does not get enough views over time, the platform lowers its quality. This is because most views happen shortly after posting the clip, he noted. The revelation triggered a flurry of questions and criticisms from users, which is why Mosseri had to clarify it further.

Clarification

Instagram's video quality adjustment: An aggregate-level decision

Mosseri claimed that these decisions are made at an "aggregate level, not an individual level." Meaning, the viewing habits of a single user don't affect the quality of videos they see. He added, "We bias to higher quality (more CPU intensive encoding and more expensive storage for bigger files) for creators who drive more views." Mosseri stressed "this isn't a binary threshold but a sliding scale."

User concerns

Concerns over favoritism toward popular creators

Several users also raised concerns that Instagram's approach could favor popular creators over less-known ones. They argued that high-quality videos could further boost the popularity of already well-known creators, making it difficult for smaller ones to gain traction. Mosseri acknowledged these concerns as "the right concern," but argued that in practice, it doesn't seem to matter much because the quality shift isn't significant and viewer interaction depends more on content than quality.