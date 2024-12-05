Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, India lost several prominent politicians. Sitaram Yechury, a key figure in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away due to a respiratory infection.

What's the story Like each year, the year 2024 saw many great politicians leave us too soon. Among the most shocking was the assassination of Baba Siddique, a four-time Congress MLA from Maharashtra who later joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Siddique was shot dead on October 12 in Mumbai by gunmen linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang outside his son's house. That same month, the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that Siddique's close association with Salman Khan played a role in his killing.

CPI(M) stalwart Sitaram Yechury's demise

Sitaram Yechury, a towering figure of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was another political figure who passed away this year. He was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. Yechury was a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal between 2005 and 2017 and was the general secretary of his party. He was especially influential during the peak years of coalition politics, when the stability of India's federal administrations hinged on bringing conflicting ideologies and priorities together.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi's death

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on May 13 at the age of 72. A senior leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi was Bihar's deputy chief minister from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020. He died a month after being diagnosed with cancer. Over his three-decade-long political career, he held various positions, including MLA, MLC, and member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Natwar Singh's death

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh followed Modi. Singh passed away on August 10 at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. Singh started his career as an Indian Foreign Service officer in 1953 and took early retirement in 1984 to join politics as a Lok Sabha MP. He was the external affairs minister from 2004 to 2005 under Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's first UPA government.

BRS leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy's demise

From Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passed away on September 6 at the age of 52. Reddy rose to prominence as an activist in the Telangana statehood movement, beginning his political career as a youth leader with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In more recent days, Devender Singh Rana, a BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir and the younger brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, died due to prolonged illness in November.