Summarize Simplifying... In short India's External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar, clarified the country's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing support for a two-state solution while condemning terrorism.

He explained India's abstention from certain UN resolutions on Gaza as a response to their lack of balance.

Despite the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu, India, not being an ICC member, is not bound by its decisions.

India has also provided significant humanitarian aid to Palestine, including medical supplies and a $5 million donation to a UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Jaishankar spoke in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

'We've always supported...': Jaishankar clarifies India's stance on Gaza war

By Chanshimla Varah 03:35 pm Dec 05, 202403:35 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He defended India's defense cooperation with Israel, citing a strong history of collaboration in national security between the two countries. "Israel is a country with which we have a strong record of cooperation in national security," he said. "It is also a country which has stood by us at different moments when our national security was under threat."

Two-state solution

India's stance on Palestinian issue and UN resolutions

Jaishankar reiterated India's support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue but emphasized that terrorism and hostage-taking shouldn't be overlooked or downplayed. He also addressed India's abstention from some UN resolutions on Gaza, saying resolutions not reflecting the full reality are unbalanced. "Since the beginning of the Israel- Hamas conflict, 13 resolutions concerning Palestine were brought in UNGA out of which India voted in favour of 10 resolutions and abstained from three resolutions," Jaishankar said.

ICC non-membership

India's position on ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu

"India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and we have always supported a negotiated two-State solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," he added. When asked about the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, Jaishankar said that India is not an ICC member country, and its decisions are not binding on India.

Conflict timeline

Overview of the Israel-Hamas conflict

"When the ICC was constituted, the question of our membership was considered... India decided not to become a member," he explained. India has offered major humanitarian aid to Palestine since the crisis began. The Centre has provided about 70 metric tonnes of help, including 16.5 metric tonnes of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in two tranches. Furthermore, $5 million was transferred to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in 2024.