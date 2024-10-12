Summarize Simplifying... In short Iran's government sectors and nuclear facilities have been hit by cyberattacks, with information stolen from various networks including fuel distribution and transportation.

In response to Iran's missile attack on Israel, the US has imposed sanctions on Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors, which are believed to fund Iran's missile and nuclear programs.

The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East

Iran government branches, nuclear facilities hit by cyberattacks; information stolen

By Chanshimla Varah 04:44 pm Oct 12, 202404:44 pm

What's the story Iran has reported intense cyberattacks on its nuclear facilities and all three branches of its government. The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, after Israel vowed to retaliate against Iran's 200-missile barrage on October 1. "Nearly all three branches of Iran's government - the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive branch - have been hit by heavy cyberattacks, and their information was stolen," said Firouzabadi, former secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace.

Nuclear

Our nuclear facilities have also been targeted: Iran

"Our nuclear facilities have also been targeted by cyberattacks, as well as networks like fuel distribution, municipal networks, transportation networks, ports, and similar sectors. These are just part of a long list of various areas across the country that have been attacked," he added. The official, however, did not explain when those attacks happened.

Sanctions response

US expands sanctions on Iran amid cyberattacks

These reports came after the United States said that it was imposing sanctions against Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sectors in response to the missile attack on Israel. The measures target Iran's oil and petrochemical industries specifically, which Washington claims Tehran uses to fund its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. While the State Department sanctioned six entities and six vessels, the Treasury targeted 17 ships. The sanctioned parties are located in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Malaysia, etc.

Defense pledge

Iran pledges to defend sovereignty amid escalating tensions

Iran has said it is "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty" if Israel attacks as threatened. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, said while Iran does not seek war, it is not afraid of it and will be ready for any scenario. Tensions in the Middle East escalated after Iran launched about 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the killing of two of its closest allies and an Iranian general.