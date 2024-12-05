Summarize Simplifying... In short The body of Salamati, a woman who tragically lost 16 of her 17 children, was exhumed for further investigation after her daughter, Vinod, suspected foul play in her death.

Initially thought to be an accidental death due to Salamati's smoking habit and heart condition, clues like a missing phone, absent gold earrings, and bloodstains prompted a police investigation.

The body was sent for postmortem examination

Why body of woman, who lost 16 children, was exhumed

By Chanshimla Varah 02:28 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Suspecting foul play, the body of a Muslim woman was exhumed from her grave in Paldi village, Panipat, Haryana, two days after her burial this week. The action was taken after her daughter Vinod filed a complaint. The exhumation was conducted under the supervision of a duty magistrate, and the remains were sent to Panipat's Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

Unsettling findings

Daughter's discovery of disturbing signs raises suspicions

Vinod, a Samalkha resident, was informed about her mother's death on December 2 by her cousin Firoz. When she reached Paldi, she found half of Salamati's body was badly burned along with the cot and clothes in the room. Initially, it was suspected she died accidentally due to Salamati's bidi smoking habit and heart condition. But a missing phone, absent gold earrings, and bloodstains around the bed led Vinod to suspect murder. After these findings, Vinod approached the police.

Ongoing probe

Police investigation underway following daughter's complaint

The police have registered a case against unknown persons and are investigating the matter. Salamati's body was exhumed on December 4 for further examination in the presence of a duty magistrate. A team of doctors will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satish Vats has assured that "no individual found guilty in the case will be spared." The case drew widespread attention as the woman had 17 children, 16 of whom died.