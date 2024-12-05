Summarize Simplifying... In short Violence erupted in Sambhal over a disputed religious site, resulting in four deaths and several injuries.

Sambhal violence: 400 identified, 'posters of suspects to be released'

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:34 pm Dec 05, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have identified over 400 people in connection with the recent violence. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that 32 people have been arrested so far. The unrest started on November 24 when an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examined a Mughal-era mosque, after a court petition alleged the mosque was built on a former Harihar temple site.

Casualties

Fatalities and injuries reported amid Sambhal unrest

The clashes in Sambhal left four dead and several police and locals injured. The violence broke out when ASI examined a Mughal-era mosque. The survey was ordered after a court petition alleged the mosque was constructed on a site of a former Harihar temple. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya has said he plans to put up posters of the accused.

Political unrest

Congress leaders denied entry amid Sambhal tensions

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border as they tried to visit Sambhal. Rahul Gandhi took to social media to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying his constitutional rights were violated and asking why the BJP was "afraid" and "suppressing the message of truth and brotherhood." Their attempted visit caused massive traffic jams due to police barricades and vehicle checks.

Allegations

Congress accuses state government of house arrest

Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders have alleged the state government put them under house arrest to stop them from visiting Sambhal. They had sought permission to meet affected families but were denied as Section 163 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita was imposed in the district. Congress state president Ajay Rai condemned the police action and asked why they were being treated like criminals for exercising democratic rights.

Evidence discovery

Foreign bullet cartridges found at Sambhal violence site

Sambhal police also found bullet cartridges manufactured in Pakistan and USA from the site of the violence. Six cartridges were recovered during a forensic investigation, including one from Pakistan's Ordnance Factory and another possibly from the USA. Authorities are probing possible links to terrorism, with security agencies alerted to examine these links thoroughly. The discovery has raised concerns of possible anti-national activities linked to the violence.