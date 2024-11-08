Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijayan, the Chief Minister, has criticized Jamaat-e-Islami for their lack of respect for democracy and alleged political activity through the Welfare Party.

He questioned Congress's alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, suggesting it contradicts their stance on secularism.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, triggered by Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate his Wayanad seat, will see Priyanka Vadra, Sathyan Mokeri, and Navya Haridas vying for the position on November 13. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vijayan accused Vadra of approaching Jamaat-e-Islami for support

Priyanka contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami support: Vijayan

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:36 pm Nov 08, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of approaching Jamaat-e-Islami for support in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that this alliance has "unmasked the Congress party's secular facade." He further asked if Jamaat-e-Islami's ideology is in accordance with democratic values. The Welfare Party, linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, has reportedly extended its support to Vadra in the upcoming polls.

Criticism voiced

Vijayan criticizes Jamaat-e-Islami's democratic values

Vijayan slammed Jamaat-e-Islami for not respecting democracy and alleged that it was active politically through the Welfare Party. He pointed out how they were against elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the past and claimed to be on the side of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) there. The CM asked if Congress could refuse Jamaat-e-Islami's votes and urged them to stand against sectarianism.

Stance questioned

Vijayan questions Congress's stance on sectarianism

Vijayan further probed the Congress's stand on sectarianism, asking, "Shouldn't those who stand for secularism oppose all forms of sectarianism?" He also hinted the Congress and its allies, including the Muslim League, were making certain 'sacrifices' to keep their alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami intact. The chief minister asked Congress leaders to remember a statement by late Marxist leader EMS Namboodiripad against communal alliances.

Election update

Wayanad by-election scheduled for November 13

The Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won seats in both Wayanad and Raebareli, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat. The by-election will be held on November 13. Vadra will be contesting against Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas in the election.