Former Union Minister RCP Singh is leaving the BJP to establish his own political party, citing dissatisfaction with his role in the BJP.

Initially joining the BJP as a counter-move to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure from the National Democratic Alliance, Singh found himself politically isolated when Kumar returned.

Now, Singh plans to challenge the upcoming Bihar assembly elections with his new party, dismissing any possibility of rejoining the JD(U). Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RCP Singh joined the BJP in 2023

Ex-Union Minister RCP Singh to quit BJP, form own party

By Chanshimla Varah 10:21 am Oct 20, 202410:21 am

What's the story Former Union Minister RCP Singh has announced his decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form his own political party. Singh joined the BJP in 2023 after leaving the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) amid corruption allegations. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I have not got my BJP membership renewed, and it is for everyone to understand my intentions."

Unfulfilled expectations

Singh expresses dissatisfaction with role in BJP

Singh also expressed disappointment with his role in the BJP, saying he wasn't given much responsibility in the last 18 months. He said, "I had communicated with the BJP leadership that since I have long experience of running a political organization, they should use it for the benefit of the party, but BJP has a different style of functioning."

Political isolation

Singh's political isolation and future plans

Singh's decision to join the BJP was first viewed as a counter-strategy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2022. However, Kumar returned to the NDA in January 2024, leaving Singh politically isolated in the BJP. Nevertheless, Singh ruled out a return to JD(U), saying, "Since I have my own political power, there is no need to return to Janata Dal United."

Election strategy

Singh's criticism of JD(U) and future election plans

After quitting the JD(U) in 2023, Singh had slammed Kumar and called his party a "sinking ship." Regarding future plans, Singh intends to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar with his new party. "I will be floating my own political party very soon, and depending on the situation, my party would also take a decision to contest assembly elections in the state next year," he told India Today.