Ex-Union Minister RCP Singh to quit BJP, form own party
Former Union Minister RCP Singh has announced his decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form his own political party. Singh joined the BJP in 2023 after leaving the Janata Dal United (JD(U)) amid corruption allegations. Speaking to India Today, he said, "I have not got my BJP membership renewed, and it is for everyone to understand my intentions."
Singh expresses dissatisfaction with role in BJP
Singh also expressed disappointment with his role in the BJP, saying he wasn't given much responsibility in the last 18 months. He said, "I had communicated with the BJP leadership that since I have long experience of running a political organization, they should use it for the benefit of the party, but BJP has a different style of functioning."
Singh's political isolation and future plans
Singh's decision to join the BJP was first viewed as a counter-strategy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2022. However, Kumar returned to the NDA in January 2024, leaving Singh politically isolated in the BJP. Nevertheless, Singh ruled out a return to JD(U), saying, "Since I have my own political power, there is no need to return to Janata Dal United."
Singh's criticism of JD(U) and future election plans
After quitting the JD(U) in 2023, Singh had slammed Kumar and called his party a "sinking ship." Regarding future plans, Singh intends to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar with his new party. "I will be floating my own political party very soon, and depending on the situation, my party would also take a decision to contest assembly elections in the state next year," he told India Today.