Ajit Pawar, a prominent Indian politician, has criticized the BJP's alleged "80-20" voter strategy, calling for unity among all castes and religions.

He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's inclusive leadership and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

Dismissing rumors of family disputes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar emphasized that everyone has the right to contest elections.

Ajit Pawar urges all castes to unite

'All castes unite...': Ajit on Adityanath's 'batoge toh katoge' slogan

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:49 pm Nov 08, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged all castes to unite to take Maharashtra and India forward. In an interview with NDTV, Pawar slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batoge toh katoge" (If we divide, we will be cut). He said, "All castes should unite and think about India. They should think about Maharashtra. Development cannot happen by creating such differences among each other."

Political strategy

Pawar accuses BJP of marginalizing minority voices

Pawar also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting an "80-20" voter strategy which he says sidelines minority voices. He called for a return to Maharashtra's inclusive philosophy inspired by leaders like Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. "I want to follow a political ideology in which everyone is united whether Hindu, Muslim, Dalit or Maratha," he said.

Inclusive leadership

Pawar praises Vajpayee's inclusive vision, supports Modi's slogan

Pawar praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for leading with an inclusive vision during his tenure. He said, "Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was in power, he tried to take everyone along. His government was both a coalition and a majority, yet he led with an inclusive vision." He also expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," stressing the importance of unity to truly follow that vision.

Family politics

Pawar dismisses family rift rumors ahead of elections

Addressing rumors of family rifts, especially in the Baramati constituency where his nephew Yugendra Pawar is contesting against him, Pawar downplayed any disputes. He said, "Everyone has the right to contest elections." The election results for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be announced on November 23, with the government formation deadline set for November 26.