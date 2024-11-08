'All castes unite...': Ajit on Adityanath's 'batoge toh katoge' slogan
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged all castes to unite to take Maharashtra and India forward. In an interview with NDTV, Pawar slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan "Batoge toh katoge" (If we divide, we will be cut). He said, "All castes should unite and think about India. They should think about Maharashtra. Development cannot happen by creating such differences among each other."
Pawar accuses BJP of marginalizing minority voices
Pawar also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting an "80-20" voter strategy which he says sidelines minority voices. He called for a return to Maharashtra's inclusive philosophy inspired by leaders like Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. "I want to follow a political ideology in which everyone is united whether Hindu, Muslim, Dalit or Maratha," he said.
Pawar praises Vajpayee's inclusive vision, supports Modi's slogan
Pawar praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for leading with an inclusive vision during his tenure. He said, "Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was in power, he tried to take everyone along. His government was both a coalition and a majority, yet he led with an inclusive vision." He also expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," stressing the importance of unity to truly follow that vision.
Pawar dismisses family rift rumors ahead of elections
Addressing rumors of family rifts, especially in the Baramati constituency where his nephew Yugendra Pawar is contesting against him, Pawar downplayed any disputes. He said, "Everyone has the right to contest elections." The election results for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be announced on November 23, with the government formation deadline set for November 26.