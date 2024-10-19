Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijaya Rahatkar, the former head of BJP's women's wing, has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Rahatkar, who currently serves as the National Secretary of BJP and Co-Incharge of its Rajasthan unit, has held several key positions within the party.

Her political career includes a decade-long tenure as a member of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, including three years as Mayor, and leadership roles in the National and Maharashtra Mayors's Councils.

Rahatkar will have a three-year tenure

Vijaya Rahatkar, former BJP women's wing chief, appointed NCW chairperson

By Chanshimla Varah 03:55 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) by the central government. Her tenure will be for three years or till she attains 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. The appointment is made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 and her tenure will commence immediately.

Currently, Rahatkar serves as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Co-Incharge of its Rajasthan unit. She has served in several important positions in the BJP over the decades. Academically, Rahatkar completed her Bachelor's degree in Science with a major in Physics and a Postgraduate Degree in History from Pune University. She belongs to Aurangabad district in Maharashtra and joined the BJP in 1995 as a booth worker.

Dr. Archana Majumdar appointed as new Member

Rahatkar's political career also includes being an elected member of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation from 2000 to 2010. She was elected as Mayor of Aurangabad from 2007 to 2010, and served as Vice-President of the National Mayors's Council and President of Maharashtra Mayors's Council. Rahatkar was also National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha for two terms before becoming its National President in 2014.