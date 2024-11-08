The bypolls are scheduled for November 13

ECI seizes food kits with Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi's pictures

By Chanshimla Varah 12:50 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Officials of the Election Commission in India (ECI) in Wayanad, Kerala, have confiscated around 30 food kits with pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The kits were discovered at a flour mill close to a Congress leader's home, PTI reported, citing sources. They included basic groceries like tea dust, sugar, and rice. The ruling Left party claims that these kits were meant to sway voters ahead of the November 13 by-election.

Congress defends seized kits, sparks political controversy

The Congress party has defended the seized kits, claiming they were intended for distribution to survivors of the July 30 landslide, the sources added. Congress General Secretary Priyanka will be the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Wayanad by-polls on November 13. She will face off against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas.

The items were seized by the flying squad of ECI