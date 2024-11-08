Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned following a clash between BJP MLAs and marshals over a resolution to restore the region's special status.

The conflict escalated when Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner demanding the restoration of Article 370, leading to his removal.

Amidst the chaos, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta accused National Conference leaders of disturbing peace in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The assembly was adjourned for the third day

J&K Assembly adjourned: BJP MLAs, Engineer Rashid's brother marshaled out

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:20 am Nov 08, 202411:20 am

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the third consecutive day on Friday. The House was disrupted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protesting against a resolution on Article 370 and the region's special status. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered eviction of at least 12 BJP MLAs after they stormed into the well of the House, with 11 others leaving in protest.

Ejection incident

Awami Ittehad Party MLA ejected for displaying banner

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, brother of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, was also marshaled out after he displayed a banner demanding restoration of Article 370. The banner read, "We demand restoration of Article 370 and 35A. Release of political prisoners." This led to BJP members raising objections, resulting in more chaos in the assembly.

Resolution clash

Clash over resolution to restore J&K's special status

The assembly was adjourned on Thursday after BJP MLAs clashed with marshals over the resolution to restore J&K's special status. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved this resolution, stressing it was important to protect the region's identity, culture, and rights. The resolution called for discussions with elected representatives to restore the special status while respecting national unity and local aspirations.

Protest and criticism

Opposition protest and BJP leader's criticism

On Wednesday, a scuffle broke out when opposition members protested against the special status resolution. Speaker Rather ordered their eviction, which led to further unrest. The assembly proceedings were adjourned for the day amid ongoing protests from BJP members. BJP leader Sunil Sharma criticized what he termed as "the National Conference's drama over special status," which intensified tensions within the assembly.

Accusation

Former Deputy CM accuses National Conference leaders

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta accused National Conference leaders of trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He said opposition actions were wrong and added CCTV footage would clear if NC leaders were involved. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly met for its first session in six years on November 4, and will conclude on November 8.