UP government to revise Madarsa Act, exclude higher religious degrees
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to amend the state's Madarsa Act. The proposed changes will exclude higher-level religious education from its purview and restrict the act's coverage to institutions offering education till Class 12. Consequently, advanced religious degrees like Kamil and Fazil will no longer be recognized under this law. These modifications are aimed at streamlining state oversight of madarsas, India Today reported.
Draft proposal for Madarsa Act amendments underway
A draft proposal detailing these amendments to the Madarsa Act is being finalized. It will be tabled for approval once completed. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, which governs madarsa education in the state, ensures these institutions function within specified educational standards and combine religious education with a secular curriculum.
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Madarsa Act
In November, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsas Education Law. The decision overruled an Allahabad High Court verdict that had quashed it earlier on grounds of violating secularism principles. The Allahabad High Court had expressed concerns about madarsa education, stating it is "certainly not equivalent" to other state-recognized educational institutions in terms of quality and universality.