UP bypolls: ECI suspends 2 cops after Akhilesh Yadav's complaint

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:55 pm Nov 20, 202403:55 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended seven police officers in Uttar Pradesh for flouting voter ID guidelines in the ongoing bypolls. The move comes after the Samajwadi Party (SP) complained about illegal checks of voter and Aadhaar cards by police personnel. The bypolls are being held in nine assembly seats including Ghaziabad, Katehari, Khair, Kundarki, Karhal, Majhawan, Meerapur, Phulpur and Sisamau.

Action taken

ECI responds to Yadav's complaints, suspends officers

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had raised concerns about voters being stopped from voting. He had urged ECI to take action on the basis of video evidence of police misbehavior. The ECI had then asked district election officers and superintendents of police to verify these complaints. As a result, two sub-inspectors of Kanpur Nagar were suspended for their involvement.

Fair voting

ECI chief emphasizes fair voting, Yadav thanks ECI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed officials to ensure a free and fair voting process and cautioned against any partisan attitude. He stressed that no eligible voter should be stopped from voting. The ECI also directed all complaints to be resolved immediately and complainants to be updated through social media. After the suspensions, Yadav thanked ECI's intervention and urged voters who were earlier stopped to return and vote fearlessly.

Allegations dismissed

BJP dismisses allegations, calls for intensified checks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected allegations of voter suppression and demanded stricter checks on burqa-clad voters. They alleged people with fake IDs were voting in Meerapur and residing in local mosques and lodges. Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh assured all complaints were being looked into to ensure free and fair polling. The controversy has resulted in some incidents of violence, including stone-throwing between groups in Meerapur.

Polling progress

Voter turnout and response to allegations

As of 1:00pm on November 20, voter turnout was recorded at 31.21% across the nine assembly seats. Earlier, directives from the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer had barred police from checking voter identities by asking women to remove burqas or hijabs. The decision came after SP's complaint of past harassment leading to low voter turnout among Muslim women. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak dismissed SP's allegations as baseless, asserting confidence in BJP's victory across all nine seats.