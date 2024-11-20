Summarize Simplifying... In short At a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, guests made it rain with ₹20L in cash, causing a frenzy among local villagers who scrambled to collect the flying notes.

The extravagant display, part of the wedding procession for a couple named Afzal and Arman, sparked an online debate.

The extravagant display, part of the wedding procession for a couple named Afzal and Arman, sparked an online debate.

Many netizens argued that the money could have been better spent on charitable causes, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media.

The videos show guests climbing onto house terraces

Video: Guests shower ₹20L cash during wedding procession in UP

By Chanshimla Varah 01:15 pm Nov 20, 202401:15 pm

What's the story A wedding procession in Siddhartnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has become the talk of the town after guests reportedly showered ₹20 lakh in cash during the event. The attendees, mostly from the groom's side, were seen throwing bundles of notes in the air like confetti. The videos show guests climbing onto house terraces and JCBs to toss ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 notes in the air.

Public reaction

Villagers scramble to collect flying currency notes

The over-the-top exhibition of wealth didn't escape the eyes of the local villagers, who were spotted rushing to grab the flying currency notes. Per reports, the wedding was of a couple named Afzal and Arman. The videos of this bizarre incident have now gone viral on social media, triggering a mixed bag of reactions from netizens.

Online debate

Netizens suggest money could have been used for charity

The viral videos have ignited a debate among netizens, with some opining that the money could have been better utilized for charitable purposes. One user wrote, "Brother, distribute the money among the poor." Another said, "With this much money, four poor girls could have been married." Some netizens even jokingly suggested to get the Income Tax office involved in the matter.

Twitter Post

Video from the procession