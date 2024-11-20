'Hunt underway for Kuki terrorists' who killed 6: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised swift justice after six people, including three women and three children, were abducted and killed by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam district. Their bodies were recovered from a river last week after they went missing from a camp for displaced persons on November 11. In a video message, CM Singh said he was deeply saddened and angry over the killings, adding that "such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society."
CM Singh condemns killings, assures ongoing search operations
He said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam." "Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."
CM Singh praises CRPF's swift response in Jiribam
CM Singh also lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their prompt action during an attack on internally displaced persons at Borobekra relief camp. He said around 40 to 50 armed terrorists attacked the camp and opened fire at a police station in Jiribam. However, due to the CRPF's prompt action, 10 terrorists were neutralized, saving many lives, he added.
Additional security forces deployed in Manipur
CM Singh also thanked central leaders for their efforts to restore peace in Manipur. Apart from existing forces, 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed and another 50 companies are expected soon. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for nearly 18 months. Amid the escalating crisis, the Centre reinstated AFSPA in six locations more than a year after it was abolished, sparking a new round of protests in the Imphal valley.