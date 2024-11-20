Law student's boyfriend, 3 others arrested for gangrape, blackmail
Four people have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam police for allegedly gangraping and blackmailing a law student. The accused reportedly filmed the act to use it as leverage against the victim. "All four accused (were) arrested and remanded," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said. The case has been registered under various sections including Section 67 (A) of the IT Act 2000 to 2008.
Victim's boyfriend among the accused in assault case
The victim's boyfriend, Vamsi, and his three friends have been identified as the accused. The law student and Vamsi had been in a relationship for over a year, as per PTI. On August 13, 2024, Vamsi allegedly took her to a friend's room in Krishna Nagar, where she was assaulted. The other accused arrived later and filmed intimate moments between Vamsi and the victim.
Victim's suicide attempt leads to revelation and arrests
The accused then used the recorded videos to threaten and further assault the victim. After months of harassment, the law student attempted suicide on November 18 but was saved by her father. After this incident, she told her family about her ordeal. This revelation led to a police complaint and subsequent arrests on Tuesday.