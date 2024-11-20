Summarize Simplifying... In short A law student's boyfriend, Vamsi, and his three friends were arrested for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing her.

The victim was lured to a friend's room where the assault took place and was filmed, which was later used to threaten her.

The case came to light after the victim's suicide attempt, leading to a police complaint and the subsequent arrests.

The accused filmed the act

Law student's boyfriend, 3 others arrested for gangrape, blackmail

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Nov 20, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Four people have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam police for allegedly gangraping and blackmailing a law student. The accused reportedly filmed the act to use it as leverage against the victim. "All four accused (were) arrested and remanded," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said. The case has been registered under various sections including Section 67 (A) of the IT Act 2000 to 2008.

Accused identified

Victim's boyfriend among the accused in assault case

The victim's boyfriend, Vamsi, and his three friends have been identified as the accused. The law student and Vamsi had been in a relationship for over a year, as per PTI. On August 13, 2024, Vamsi allegedly took her to a friend's room in Krishna Nagar, where she was assaulted. The other accused arrived later and filmed intimate moments between Vamsi and the victim.

Case unveiled

Victim's suicide attempt leads to revelation and arrests

The accused then used the recorded videos to threaten and further assault the victim. After months of harassment, the law student attempted suicide on November 18 but was saved by her father. After this incident, she told her family about her ordeal. This revelation led to a police complaint and subsequent arrests on Tuesday.