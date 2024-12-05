Summarize Simplifying... In short A man who attempted to assassinate Sukhbir Badal was spotted at the Golden Temple prior to the attack.

The police, who seized a 9mm pistol from the assailant, are investigating his motives and potential accomplices.

Chaura was nabbed by police after his failed assassination attempt

Man—who shot at Sukhbir Badal—was seen at Golden Temple earlier

What's the story Former militant Narain Singh Chaura tried to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The incident took place when Badal was performing 'sewa,' a religious act of service. Chaura was nabbed by police after his failed assassination attempt. Interestingly, he was on police radar since Tuesday when he was first seen at the temple.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway, all angles being explored

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar praised the alertness of plainclothes policemen who foiled the attack. A 9mm pistol was seized from Chaura and an investigation into the matter has been launched. "We are deeply investigating the matter. What was his (Chaura) mentality and what did he have in mind? Besides, (the role of any) organization or political angle behind the incident (will be probed)," said Bhullar.

Family reaction

Chaura's wife acknowledges his wrongdoing

Chaura's wife, Jasmeet Kaur, confirmed to reporters that he had told her about his visit to the Golden Temple. She regretted his actions, saying "whatever he did was wrong." The police are now looking at CCTV footage from the temple to see if Chaura acted alone or had accomplices in this assassination attempt.

Political response

SAD leaders criticize police handling, condemn attack

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the police for not arresting Chaura earlier, even when he was roaming in the area. "Police were giving him VIP treatment and probably waiting for the bullet to be fired," he said. Another SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema called the attack a conspiracy against Punjab and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its handling of state affairs.